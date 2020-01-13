New evidence is shining a light on a cold case in Green Cove Springs where a woman mysteriously disappeared 30 years ago.

In January of 1989 Melinda Joyce Holder, 36, was reported missing according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department (GCPD).

Holder’s adopted mother, Theresa Plummer, told police that her daughter hadn't been seen in days and that while she was known to leave for periods of time, it was unlikely for her to be gone for so long.

Throughout the year of 1989, investigators with GCPD say followed many leads into Holder’s disappearance with no luck.

Then on Dec. 10, 1989, the Green Cove Springs Police Department and Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harrison Street. Police say the fire fully engulfed a vacant home.

Fire investigators inspected the rubble of the fire and discovered human bones.

Crews say an examination of the bones determined the remains to belong to a woman matching Holder’s general description. Later DNA tests conducted on the remains failed to positively identify the victim.

But investigators say recently these cases were re-visited by investigators and DNA samples were collected from Melinda Holder’s children. A Mitochondrial DNA test comparison conducted by the University of North Texas (UNT) led to the discovery that Holder’s children and the remains discovered in the 1989 fire did have significant matches.

With this evidence, the Duval County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a death certificate for Melinda Holder.

Evidence from the 1989 fire led GCPD investigators to believe Melinda Holder was dead for a considerable amount of time before her body was damaged in the fire. Police are investigating leads and examining evidence recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information on Holder’s disappearance, her subsequent death, or the house fire on Harrison Street is urged to contact Green Cove Springs Police Department at 904-529-2220 or First Coast Crime Stoppers.