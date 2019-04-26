New evidence against former CFO charged with embezzling $700,000 from the sheriff's office

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Raye Brutnell, 47, was arrested on multiple counts of forging bank checks, grand theft, and fraud last November.

The investigation began when two of her subordinates in the financial department noticed something wrong, like checks made out to bogus vendors.

The sheriff's office said Brutnell wrote checks to names she made up and deposited more than $700,000 into her own accounts.

There are newly released pictures are part of the prosecution’s case against her. During her time as CFO at the sheriff's office, she lived in a home in Saint Augustine that is listed on Zillow for $469,000.

Photos on her husband’s Facebook page show vacations, like a trip to the Bahamas and the Florida Keys.

One picture shows a few Yeti coolers, which go for $400 each on Amazon.

Brutnell has pleaded not guilty, even though the sheriff says she admitted to stealing from the agency. Her husband has not been charged.

Brutnell is due in court April 30.