New documents allege financial mismanagement, coverup by Clara White Mission CEO

The document was attached to the formal resignation of former board president Michelle Paul, which was recently released to the public.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A long-time Jacksonville nonprofit is under fire again after new details emerge behind several board members' resignations.

The Clara White Mission drew headlines in August after a majority of executive board members left the mission, citing concerns about the transparency of the nonprofit’s CEO and Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman.

Newly obtained documents show claims of financial mismanagement, inventory issues and a possible hidden political agenda.

The document, Board Concerns from Leadership, was attached to the formal resignation of former board president Michelle Paul.

It lists 15 points of conflict, including Pittman’s alleged refusal to provide board members with credit card statements despite four years of requests.

It calls inventory records “disaster” and says that a lack of automation means mission staff is still writing hundreds of checks a month by hand. The document also alleges Pittman instructed staff to not share information with board members.

First Coast News' partners at the Florida Times-Union first reported the letter’s existence and the fact that the city’s Office of the Inspector General has been conducting interviews with those involved, though no official investigation has been announced.

“What we really have right now are kinda some he said she said allegations but I think given the caliber of these board members and I can’t think of any reason why they’d be making this up, I think there are no questions that not everything is completely right at Clara White," said Times-Union metro columnist Nate Monroe.

Monroe believes this newly released information could point to deeper problems within the organization.

“It is telling that they are taking the time to interview people. And I think that that indicates that theirs is potentially a little more there than just pure accusation," Monroe said.

The city's Office of Inspector General said it has no comment on the situation.