New details have been released after a small plane crashed into the St. Johns River in East Palatka Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 4:48 p.m., the pilot of the plane was flying his 2005 Aventura II amphibious biplane in the water, according to FHP.

Troopers say the pilot failed to realize that the wheels on his plane were not retracted upon landing.

According to the crash report, the plane broke apart upon landing and sunk into the river. A nearby neighbor saw him crash and went out in a boat to pick him up.

The pilot only sustained minor injuries, the report states.

The FAA and the Coast Guard were contacted about the incident and the plane's location.