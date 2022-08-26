New details released regarding murder of Jacksonville mother

The alleged suspect reportedly told police that after the gunshot, she laid on the floor and “played dead".

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report)

New details have been released regarding a murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville back in July, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the crime was identified as Nicole Hampton, 29.

Family members identified the victim as Sharmeka Jackson, 31. They say she was a mother of three.

A newly obtained report says on July 22, police responded to the 1000 block of Prospect Street in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a dead woman inside a home near the front door area.

While securing the area, officers said they were notified by bystanders that another woman was nearby and was claiming that she had been inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Officers say they contacted Hampton, and she stated that she was inside the residence and was being “beaten” when she heard a gunshot, Hampton reportedly told police that after the gunshot, she laid on the floor and “played dead” until she was able to escape out of the backdoor of the residence and flee to safety.

Police say Hampton was unable to provide officers with a description of her alleged attackers.

Other occupants of the residence were identified and interviewed by police.

JSO says a witness told police that the homeowner frequently allowed numerous people to stay there, including the suspect who had been at the residence for approximately a day prior to the incident.

One witness stated that at the time of the incident she was in the kitchen of the residence cooking when she heard a “bang” come from the hallway area. The witness stated that the victim and Hampton then came out of the hallway and while doing so, the victim pushed the suspect’s hand away from her and stated, “b**** you shot me.”

The witness told police that the victim did not have a weapon.

The police report says at one point there was a struggle for the weapon involving another occupant of the home. Hampton fled soon after, police say.