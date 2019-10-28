New information has been released following frantic moments inside a Waycross Walmart over the weekend when a man fired several shots and then killed himself.

According to the newly released police report, Jaylen Kinnitt, 19, fired a shot into the air as he approached the Walmart located at 2425 Memorial Drive. He then and asked two different women near the front, "What are you looking at?"

A witness told police he saw Kinnett try to shoot himself with the gun, but it didn't fire and in frustration Kinnitt fired two shots, one of which nearly hit a woman in an aisle.

RELATED: Police: Man fires several rounds inside Waycross Walmart, turns gun on himself

The report states he then ran to the back of the store and took his own life.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The Ware County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol also assisted during the incident. There is no motive at this time.

RELATED: What we know about the man who allegedly fired several rounds inside a Walmart in Waycross

The investigation is ongoing and police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

You can call 912-287-2921 or 912-287-2924 to remain anonymous.

RAW VIDEO: