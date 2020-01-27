New information has been released in the D.U.I case involving former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Donovin Darius.

Darius, 44, was charged after allegedly crashing a car sometime around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Vystar Bank located at 1802 Kernan Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival on-scene, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office made contact with suspect Darius in the driver's seat of a white Kia Optima. The arrest report states that he appeared to be disoriented and had slurred speech.

RELATED: Former Jaguars safety Donovin Darius charged with DUI

An ambulance was called and Darius was placed inside. The report states he informed rescue that he had taken 20 to 30 Trazadone pills and that he was thinking about self-harm.

Police later found two prescription bottles of Trazodone prescribed to Darius inside the center console of the vehicle.

JSO says Darius was admitted to a nearby hospital and absentee booked.

Darius has no pending court date, according to jail records. He was the 25th overall pick in 1998.