Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in search for missing John McNamee in Jacksonville

Missing man's family from Ireland thanks those who have been looking for John McNamee.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He's been missing for more than three weeks with very few leads.

The family of John McNamee, a Jacksonville man and father of two young children, is still asking for the public's help to find him.

There are new details in this case. John McNamee's wife Jennifer told First Coast News that police used a helicopter and cadaver dogs to search the woods behind the Quality Inn where McNamee's vehicle was found, however, they did not find anything in those woods.

Man of McNamee's relatives from Ireland flew to Jacksonville recently to look for McNamee and his uncle says that there was a recent development in the case.

In a video released to First Coast News John McNamee's uncle said that there was a sighting of McNamee around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 on Pecan Park Road. McNamee's truck was then found at the Quality Inn Thursday, May 26 around 11 a.m.

McNamee's uncle from Ireland, who is also named John McNamee, released a video message to those who have been looking for McNamee, in part the message said:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people on the ground who are searching for John, from ourselves, we would say a big thanks to everyone that has helped in any way, hopefully we will soon find John."

A friend of McNamee who lives in Florida tells First Coast News that detectives told her that no flight was booked using McNamee's name before or after his disappearance.