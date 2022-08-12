New details as search continues for 2 missing men in St. Johns County

Deputies are still looking for Ogrious Tyrone Harris and Carlos Edward Tavarez.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office still seeking the whereabouts of two missing men in unrelated cases.

Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris, a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, no shirt and no shoes, deputies say.

Deputies say on Aug. 7, deputies responded to Josiah St. in reference to Harris being missing. His aunt told deputies she usually picks him up around 12 p.m. to take him to work. However, a week prior she told deputies she arrived at his residence on Gilbert Street and he was unable to go to work because he had “stuff” to handle.

The aunt told deputies that was the last time she saw him and this activity was unusual due to Orgious never missing work and always walking around the neighborhood to greet neighbors.

SJSO says the second individual is Carlos Edward Tavarez, a 34-year-old man who was last seen on Faith Street in Hastings on or around July 31.

Deputies say he has a 'C' tattoo on his right arm and his last known location was Faith Street in Hastings.

On Aug. 4, deputies say they responded to Crotty Avenue in reference to a possible missing person. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Tavarez' mother who advised she had not heard from her son, Carlos Edward Tavarez, for approximately one week.

She told deputies that he had displayed strange behavior in the weeks before he left home, saying things like people were trying to kill him. She reportedly told deputies that he rearranged her furniture while she was out of town, and he burned his mattress. Debra also said he frequently uses narcotics.