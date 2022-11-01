New demolition date set for Berkman II in Downtown Jacksonville

The mayor tweeted the news of the newly rescheduled demolition date of March 6, acknowledging the previous delays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

The latest rescheduled date for the implosion of a Downtown Jacksonville eyesore has been set for Sunday, March 6, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

The mayor tweeted the news of the newly rescheduled demolition date Tuesday afternoon, acknowledging the previous delays.

"BREAKING: The implosion date for the Berkman II has been set for Sunday, March 6 at 10 a.m.," the tweet says. "As news outlets have reported, the @CityofJax recently took control of the demolition process and does not anticipate any further delays. More info to come soon."

In January, the Jacksonville City Council voted 15-1 to pass an emergency ordinance funding the demolition of the Berkman II building. The measure sets aside $1.2 million from the General Fund to go to the contractor that was already preparing for the building's demolition after months of delays in the process.

The building has sat vacant and incomplete for 13 years. According to the ordinance, the city believes the building, described as "unstable and weakened," to be a safety hazard if it is not demolished soon.

Originally, the plan was for the 18-story building to be taken apart piece-by-piece, a process that began in July 2021. But, engineers in August found the structure was structurally unsafe after being exposed to the elements for too long. So, the city altered the plans to have crews use explosives to demolish the building instead, a process that was delayed by supply chain issues and a dispute between the building's owners and the company hired to take it down.