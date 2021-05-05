New bodycam video released from night of Louis Nix's disappearance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News obtained bodycam video from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as police were investigating the then disappearance of football star Louis Nix.
In the video, a witness told officers she saw was she believed to be a car going into a pond.
“I feel the splashing the young lady heard was probably my son going down in the water,” said Stephanie Wingfield, Nix's mother.
Nix was found four days later in a pond. The medical examiner said he died from drowning in that pond along Broxton Bay Drive.
The bodycam video appears to show officers discussing whether to put a kayak and buoy into the water to see if a vehicle in fact drove into the pond.
“For one officer to say, ‘Hey, these are fresh tire tracks, that was evidence right there,” Wingfield said.
A spokesperson with the JSO said what happened that night is under an internal review.
First Coast News will break down the bodycam video and have reaction from Nix's mother tonight at 5 p.m.