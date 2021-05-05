New bodycam video released from night of Louis Nix's disappearance

In the video, a witness told officers she saw was she believed to be a car going into a pond.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News obtained bodycam video from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as police were investigating the then disappearance of football star Louis Nix.

In the video, a witness told officers she saw was she believed to be a car going into a pond.

“I feel the splashing the young lady heard was probably my son going down in the water,” said Stephanie Wingfield, Nix's mother.

Nix was found four days later in a pond. The medical examiner said he died from drowning in that pond along Broxton Bay Drive.

The bodycam video appears to show officers discussing whether to put a kayak and buoy into the water to see if a vehicle in fact drove into the pond.

“For one officer to say, ‘Hey, these are fresh tire tracks, that was evidence right there,” Wingfield said.

A spokesperson with the JSO said what happened that night is under an internal review.