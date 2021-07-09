New bill would help first responders, teachers achieve home ownership

Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. John Rutherford are in Jacksonville supporting a bill which would eliminate down payments and more for first responders and teachers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two of Florida's congressional representatives in Washington D.C. are in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon to throw their support behind first responders and teachers in the Sunshine State.

Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. John Rutherford held a news conference at Jacksonville Fire Station 50 in support of the bipartisan "Homes for Every Local Protector, Educator and Responder" or HELPER Act.

The new legislation seeks to provide homeownership opportunities for community heroes. If passed, the HELPER Act would eliminate the down payment and monthly mortgage insurance premium requirement for first responders and teachers making their first home purchase, saving them thousands of dollars over several years.

"We needed a program that would allow first responders, our police, fire, our paramedics, our nurses and our educators, to be able to move into a home with no down payment," Rutherford said. "With no mortgage interest payment every month, and really make that home ownership available to them."

The bill already has 25 cosponsors, Rutherford said. It has received bipartisan and bicameral support, with support from senators including Rubio.

"This is not a measure of charity. It's not a nice thing to do," Rubio said. "It's a necessity. If you go anywhere in the state, and I would envision probably many places in this country, one of the biggest challenges we are facing is the cost of housing."

Rubio said many counties in Florida are served by firefighters, police officers, nurses and teachers that cannot afford to live in the counties they serve.

"The cost of housing has skyrocketed, and I don't need to tell anybody in this room that the salaries of our firefighters, our teachers, our nurses, our police officers, our sheriff's deputies have not skyrocketed," Rubio said.

Rubio and Rutherford were joined by Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, Florida Police Chiefs President Stephan Dembinsky, Head of the National Association of Hispanic Firefighters Dr. Manuel Fonesca and National Director of Heroes First Home Loans Sam Royer, according to a news release.

To learn more about the bill and its sponsors, click here.

Earlier Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a one-time $5,000 payment to law enforcement officers willing to relocate to Florida, in an effort to recruit skilled employees during what he called a very critical time.