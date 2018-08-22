The first patient has been scheduled for the new Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center that's opening up beginning September on the Southbank.

The patient was scheduled on their grand opening date, which is Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The building, which broke ground in 2016, will be nine stories, 330,000 square-feet on San Marco Boulevard, Nira Street and Palm Avenue, according to Downtown Vision, Inc.

Baptist MD Anderson has a partnership with First Coast News to buy the Buddy Bus, which is a mobile mammography unit designed to help First Coast communities have access to mammogram services.

