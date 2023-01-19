Two new and improved fire stations could be making their way to Pierce County

The fire chief says this county’s population is growing, and they want to be prepared for any emergency.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — The Pierce County community is growing and Fire Chief Santo Nino says they want to be able to provide a safe place for families.

One fire station will be in Hacklebarney and the other in Otter Creek.

“We have to be ready to accommodate them and all sorts of emergencies, from law enforcement to EMS to fire, and I know on my end as a fire chief I require to stay up to date on what those needs are going to be projected in the future to try to serve our citizens," said Nino.

Nino says since the beginning of the year Pierce County has had one fire per day.

"We are seeing an increase in buildings especially in Pierce County. I say we estimate from 10 to 15 new construction permits going in every month," said Nino.

Nino gave a tour of the Hacklebarney fire station to First Coast News. He describes how outdated the fire station is and explains how it doesn’t accommodate the new engines they now have.

He says the Hacklebarney fire station and Otter creek fire station will have to relocate, because it is on private property and owned by community organizations that is leased to the county.

He says the total costs of the new fire stations could estimate to be more than a $100,000. Nino says he will be getting funding from federal dollars through grants.

"The county is going to pay a certain percent and then the USDA will cover about 35 percent and that's based off of population," said Nino.