New $300M concourse planned at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you one of those people that find yourself running to your departure gate to catch your flight?

Well, good news, the Jacksonville International Airport is paving the way for you to get to your flight quicker.

A new $300M concourse will be added to make help make soaring the friendly skies a bit easier. The project is expected to start in October.

Spokesperson for the Jacksonville International Airport, Greg Willis, says Concourse B will add six new gates and two ground board positions for smaller planes.

TSA will also be installing machines that can process passengers faster.

Willis says assuming everything works out perfectly, TSA can process 250 passengers in one hour.

Compared to standard machines which can accommodate 135 passengers in an hour.

First Coast News talked with John Bolajk who visits his family frequently here in Jacksonville.

He says expansions to airports are a plus in any big city.

“That’s really awesome I feel like it’s a very spacious airport but with the extension I feel like it will help when there’s a lot of people. I know people don’t like crowded airports. So it will help a lot,” said Bolajk.