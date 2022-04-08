New $16 million dollar WM of Jacksonville facility open on Southside

The new waste management location includes an office building, truck wash, gym and a dumpster repair space to serve Duval County and Jacksonville Beach.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WM of Jacksonville opened its new $16 million facility that will be serving commercial and industrial customers in Duval County and residential and commercial customers in the City of Jacksonville Beach.

The new WM of Jacksonville facility at 6876 Greenland Industrial Boulevard includes a 14,000-square-foot two-story office building, a 30,000-square-foot maintenance area with an automated truck wash and a separate container building for the repair and storage of dumpsters.

151 employees will work at the site that will serve 60 commercial, industrial and residential routes. There is a gym for employees, the first at a WM facility corporatewide.