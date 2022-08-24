Netflix series scheduled to film in Vilano Beach at Magic Beach Motel

On Tuesday, August 30, production crews will be filming the Magic Beach Motel for a series that has several scenes in Florida.

Lights, camera, action at Vilano Beach!

Vilano Beach Main Street will be the filming location for a new Netflix series, according to a release from the costal community. On Tuesday, August 30, production crews will be filming the Magic Beach Motel for a series that has several scenes in Florida.

The name of the series will be shared at a later date, once it has been announced by Netflix.

Here is what community members need to know:

The shoot will begin in the evening and continue over night, beginning August 29th and ending on September 1st.

Vivian Browning Avenue will be closed from 5 p.m. on Tuesday until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Vilano Road between the Hampton Inn and Magic Beach will also be closed from 5 p.m. on Tuesday until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

St. Johns County deputies will be posted at Coastal Highway and Poplar Avenue as well as Coastal Highway and Vilano Road.

Traffic will be re-directed to head west on Vilano Road to access the Vilano Town Center as well as homes from Ferrol Road through Porpoise Point.

Hotel guests can still enter Magic Beach and the Hampton Inn. However, guests who are staying at the OceanView Lodge and St. Augustine Beach house will be re-routed to head west on Vilano Road to Loja Road, then to Ferrol Road to the parking lot.

Sounds from filming should not disturb residents or hotel guests, according to the crew.