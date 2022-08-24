Netflix series scheduled to film in Vilano Beach at Magic Beach Motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report.
Lights, camera, action at Vilano Beach!
Vilano Beach Main Street will be the filming location for a new Netflix series, according to a release from the costal community. On Tuesday, August 30, production crews will be filming the Magic Beach Motel for a series that has several scenes in Florida.
The name of the series will be shared at a later date, once it has been announced by Netflix.
Here is what community members need to know:
- The shoot will begin in the evening and continue over night, beginning August 29th and ending on September 1st.
- Vivian Browning Avenue will be closed from 5 p.m. on Tuesday until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
- Vilano Road between the Hampton Inn and Magic Beach will also be closed from 5 p.m. on Tuesday until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
- St. Johns County deputies will be posted at Coastal Highway and Poplar Avenue as well as Coastal Highway and Vilano Road.
- Traffic will be re-directed to head west on Vilano Road to access the Vilano Town Center as well as homes from Ferrol Road through Porpoise Point.
- Hotel guests can still enter Magic Beach and the Hampton Inn. However, guests who are staying at the OceanView Lodge and St. Augustine Beach house will be re-routed to head west on Vilano Road to Loja Road, then to Ferrol Road to the parking lot.
- Sounds from filming should not disturb residents or hotel guests, according to the crew.
The crew will have a Professional Turtle Watch contact that will help them to ensure the turtles will not be impacted by any overhead lighting. The production is taking great care to protect our turtles!