Neptune Beach prepares for busy Fourth of July weekend

After the COVID-19 pandemic affected celebrations last Fourth of July, Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown says they are expecting bigger crowds this weekend.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The beaches are getting prepared for their busiest weekend of the year.

First street will be closed to traffic Saturday through Monday from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. for the Fourth of July holiday. There will also no parking allowed on First Street beginning Friday night at 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Beaches officials say this is to keep the thousands of cyclists who will travel in the area safe.

All Neptune Beach police officers will be working this weekend, Commander Mike Key told First Coast News. Plus, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be helping with patrols.

Key says they will be strictly enforcing the no open container law, especially for glass containers. Officers will also be on the look out for fireworks that explode or leave the ground, which could mean a $75 fine for violators.

Let's all work together at making this year's July 4th holiday a safe one! #july4th2021 Posted by Neptune Beach Police Department on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

“Some of the businesses are so excited because it was so different last year. As everyone knows, we had nothing going on that people could get excited about and be joyful about," Brown explained. "And hopefully this year we can bring some joy to families that want to come down and see the fireworks and be outside and enjoy the beach."

She says they will also be staffing the beach with extra lifeguards this weekend.