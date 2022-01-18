Neptune Beach police searching for missing blind man

Joshua R. Arce, 26, was reported missing after leaving Memorial Hospital in Neptune Beach without being discharged at about 11 p.m.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is searching for a blind man who left Memorial Hospital without being discharged.

According to the NBPD, Joshua R. Arce, 26, left the hospital at 11 p.m. Before coming to the hospital, he was seen leaving the Beaches Branch Library at around 7:30 p.m. with two unknown people.

Arce is a male of Asian descent with foggy eyes and a white scar on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

He is both blind and mentally handicapped, according to NBPD. He does not use a cane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Neptune Beach Police Department at 904-270-2413.