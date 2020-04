NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department wants the community's help in finding a missing woman with a history of mental illness.

Victoria Marie Johnson was last seen Saturday at the Red Roof Inn at 1401 Atlantic Boulevard, according to police. Officers said a family member who reported Johnson missing said she has a history of mental illness.

If you have any information about her whereabouts call the Neptune Beach Police Department at 904-270-2413.