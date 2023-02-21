Neptune Beach police chief takes on role as interim city manager; working on completing overdue projects

Chief Pike says he is still working with the police department but has temporarily taken a step back to devote his time as interim city manager.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach Police Chief Richard Pike can add another title to his resume.

He's taking on the role as interim city manager until someone is hired to permanently fill the position.

This comes more than a month after the city council fired former City Manager Stefen Wynn for neglecting his position.

Tuesday's city council meeting was Pike's first official meeting in his new role.

Chief Pike says he's still working with the police department but has temporarily taken a step back to devote his time as interim city manager.

"As Chief of Police, I was managing personnel, projects, and helping the public out whenever possible," said Pike. "Coming over here to the interim city manager position, it's practically the same. I'm managing employees' projects and helping residents every chance I get."

Pike joined the Neptune Beach Police Department as an officer in 1984 and became chief in 2016. He says his experience as chief has prepared him to take on this role.

"There's been many challenges as police chief as many police departments have and we've faced head on with a lot of those challenges, straightened them out, and fixed them and this is similar," Pike said.

Pike says he has already hit the ground running.

"Right now, the council and I are working on the senior center to get that finished up pretty soon. I will also be facilitating the interviews with the candidates for city manager," Pike explained.

As for the future of the Neptune Beach Plaza water tank, Pike says the city has made progress since the council met with the site's developer earlier this month.

"Hydraulic testing is moving forward with the City of Jacksonville and there are two to three options on the table that are being discussed on different levels. I feel for residents there. On the city side, builder, and owner side, they are working on a resolution to that. I understand the residents will be very happy."

Pike says the city's future is bright.

"Business is open. The staff is here ready to help any of our residents and businesses in any way they can but business is moving forward. I don't see any issues coming up with the day-to-day business in city hall," Pike said.

Pike says he looks forward to resuming his duties as police chief soon but says Commander Michael Key is stepping up for the time being.