An application to build new apartments and a hotel on Atlantic Boulevard was unanimously denied Monday evening by the Neptune Beach City Council.

Neptune Beach city council votes unanimously to deny application by developer to build apartments and hotel at site of former Kmart on Atlantic Boulevard. @FCN2go — Jeff Valin (@JeffValin) August 14, 2018

The project, called the 500 Atlantic development, would have been located at the site of a former Kmart at 500 Atlantic Boulevard.

The project's developers, TriBridge Residential and TLM Realty, are disappointed, according to a statement, but said they remain committed to "revitalizing" the site and "transforming it into a mixed-use community that will benefit the entire Beaches region."

Rep for Tribridge Residential is giving rebuttal comments at Neptune Beach council meeting, vote appears near regarding @TriBridgeRes application to build hotel and apartments at site of former K-Mart on Atlantic Blvd. Dozens of residents @NeptuneKmart oppose. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ZLPQEl0wy2 — Jeff Valin (@JeffValin) August 14, 2018

The developers said they will proceed with options for the development that would not require approval from the Community Development Board or the City Council.

