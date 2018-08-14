An application to build new apartments and a hotel on Atlantic Boulevard was unanimously denied Monday evening by the Neptune Beach City Council.
The project, called the 500 Atlantic development, would have been located at the site of a former Kmart at 500 Atlantic Boulevard.
The project's developers, TriBridge Residential and TLM Realty, are disappointed, according to a statement, but said they remain committed to "revitalizing" the site and "transforming it into a mixed-use community that will benefit the entire Beaches region."
The developers said they will proceed with options for the development that would not require approval from the Community Development Board or the City Council.