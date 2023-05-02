Neptune Beach city council agrees to contribute funds to finish construction of senior activity center

After years of vacancy, the Neptune Beach Senior Center project will live on. The city council decided to contribute the rest of the money needed for construction.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Senior Center project will live on. On Monday night, the city council decided to contribute the rest of the money needed for the construction on the center's permanent building on Forest Avenue instead of attempting to sell it. This decision comes after years of vacancy. Many argued its temporary location at Jarboe Park's Neptune House is not sustainable.

"Finish our senior center," one Neptune Beach senior told city council.

During a packed Neptune Beach City Hall meeting Monday night, most expressed their continued support for a new senior center, but others demanded it stay where it is at.

"I'm a senior myself but if you look at it and the money, we put into the trailers its really a lot of money," another senior told the council.

Councilmembers also weighed in.

"It's clear that Neptune House is not working," Councilmember Nia Livingston added.

In order to open to the public, the senior center needs an ADA accessible ramp and a new water system. More than $149,000 in additional funding needed for its completion. The council agreed to contribute the funds to continue the project and proposed turning the senior center into an independent 501(c)(3) organization.

"We want it to be something neighbors are proud to have in their neighborhood," Mayor Elaine Brown said.