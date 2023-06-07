Neptune Beach bans smoking, vaping on the beach

The ordinance says unfiltered cigars are exempt from the ban.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Council voted to ban smoking and vaping on the beach and at public parks this week.

The bill, sponsored by Mayor Elaine Brown, was voted on during Monday's city council meeting and passed unanimously. It goes into effect immediately.

Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach and Fernandina Beach have also banned smoking on public beaches.