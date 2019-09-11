JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Neo-Nazi poster was reportedly found on campus at the University of North Florida, according to the university's student-run paper, the Spinnaker.

In an article published Tuesday, a student who wished to remain anonymous took a photo of the poster and posted it to Reddit on Monday, Oct. 28.

The student said in the post "My girlfriend found this flyer on the UNF campus. These are genuine Neo-Nazis. Keep an eye out."

The poster reads "It's OK to genocide subhumans" and included a website for the Neo-Nazi group Feuerkrieg Division [FKD].

According to a report from Vice published in August 2019, FKD is a splinter of the white supremacist extremist group Atomwaffen Division and is based in Europe.

In that same report from Vice, the FKD reportedly "claimed in chat channels that it had advance knowledge of planned terrorist attacks by an alleged member, a Las Vegas man arrested for plotting bombings against a synagogue."

When a Reddit user asked where on UNF's campus the poster was found, the student said it was found near the Chick-fil-A.

The university released a statement Tuesday saying the University Police Department was made aware of at least one Neo-Nazi flyer on campus but said officers were unable to find it.

A poster promoting genocide was found on the University of North Florida's campus and is that of a Neo-Nazi group known as the Feuerkrieg Division.

The full statement reads:

"The UPD was recently made aware of at least one Neo-Nazi flyer reported on the UNF campus. Efforts by UPD personnel to locate the flyer were unsuccessful. This followed an earlier incident in October, where a Housing and Residence Life staff member found and removed an offensive flyer from a residence hall building and reported it to the UPD.

The UPD is continually searching for offensive materials on campus as part of their daily patrols.

If you find anything like this, have any information about this case or have concerns related to it, please call UPD at (904) 620-2800.

The University of North Florida wholeheartedly rejects hate in all its forms. The views expressed on this flyer are diametrically opposed to our commitments as a public university and as human beings. We remain extremely committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment on our campus and welcoming all of our students, faculty, and staff regardless of race, ethnicity, faith, national origin, range of abilities, sexual orientation or gender identity."

This isn't the first incident of its kind on the First Coast.

On Oct. 31, a Jacksonville man named Tony Nguyen told First Coast News the letters "KKK" were spray-painted onto his car. He said it was a hate crime against him and his family and that he feared for his life.

Nguyen filed a police report with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

First Coast News requested a report from JSO regarding the incident and we're waiting to hear back.

