Neighbors on the Westside without sidewalks worry about safety

“People are going to get killed out here and is that what it is going to take for something to be done," said Keith Poskey.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some neighbors living near the intersection between Jammes and Townsend Roads don't have a sidewalk.

Poskey has lived in the Duclay neighborhood for 40 years, and he always thought over the years he would finally get a sidewalk installed.

“When I first moved in here I was told by a neighbor who lived here before me not to put my fence too close to the street, because they were going to put a sidewalk in. So for 40 years my fence has been set back to give them room to put a sidewalk," said Poskey.

An elementary school is less than a mile away from Poskey, which is even more of the reason why he says sidewalks are a priority at the intersection.

Another neighbor reached out to First Coast News and said there are also people with disabilities in the neighborhood who ride the streets with motorized wheelchairs, and he’s worries they could get injured.

City Councilwoman Tyrona Clark-Murray says this is the first time she’s hearing of the issue. She tells First Coast News she is going to have public works take a look at the intersection. She says the process will take time.

“I’m a person who wants to make sure that those things that affect people’s everyday lives are taken care of and sidewalks in this case is clearly something that affects people’s everyday lives," said Clark-Murray.