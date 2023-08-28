Neighbors who live near scene of racially motivated shooting are coping with what happened

People who live across the street from the Dollar General expressed how hurt and angry they're feeling.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville neighborhood is coping with the fact a racially motivated mass shooting was committed just walking distance from their home.

The Dollar General, where a white gunman shot and killed three Black people in a racially motivated attack, is across the street from homeowners who shop at the store frequently. Their community is now in the national spotlight.

Monday afternoon, crews started fencing off the property. A small group of people left a tiny memorial near the store.

People who live across the street from the Dollar General expressed how hurt and angry they're feeling.

Bridgette Chaplin knows the feeling all too well. She lived in the area for at least 30 years.

"We know these young people. We talk to these people when we go in the store," Chaplin explained. "We live directly across the street from this shooting and this is horrible."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Ryan Palmeter, the shooter, drove from Clay County to kill Black people.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said Palmeter left behind manifestos to his family, the media and federal agents. By the time his family informed law enforcement, it was too late. Three people were killed.

During a press conference, Saturday, Waters mentioned how Palmeter was involved in a domestic call, but there were not any arrests. However, police say he was involved in a Baker Act in 2017.

The sheriff said Palmeter didn't have prior criminal history nor red flags.

While hearts weigh heavy, community leaders are calling for unity. To Chaplin, she can't help but feel angry.

"You got a young man who came and brought his lady to this store to get something and he tell her to run and he lost his life. That's horrible." Chaplin said. "That's the saddest thing that could happen to anybody. How is a family supposed to feel about that?"