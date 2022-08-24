Neighbors are excited for new Margaritaville hotel that will soon be built in St. Johns county

This is the second one on the First Coast. Another one recently opened in Jacksonville Beach.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Excitement is an understatement for some of the residents in the Beachwalk neighborhood.

“People are going to come on vacation. They are going to enjoy Margaritaville and they are going to look around the community and say wow this is a great place to live and I think our property is going to be very desirable in the near future," said Jeffrey Klein, a Beachwalk neighbor.

The Margaritaville hotel will have 130 rooms. According to the project developers, PEBB enterprises and Falcone group, the construction of the hotel is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023 with an estimated completion by 2024.

“We’re very excited. We’re stoked to have some new business in the area," said Ginelle Albachten.

Klein has lived in his home for a year and he’s already looking forward to what the new development is going to offer.

“There’s a Whiskey Joes Café coming, there’s going to be a pizzeria, a bagel store, there’s going to be a bunch of shops. We’ll be able to walk around the lagoon and swipe out and walk throughout the community," said Klein.

Klein says he hopes that if tourist use the neighborhood’s lagoon, that they will pay their fair share of the use of it.

“There’s several neighborhoods that are off of the main drive through here. and when people are on vacation people are going to be curious. We're worried a little bit of traffic coming into the communities but we’ll have gates," said Klein.