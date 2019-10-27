Several residents in the St. Johns County area say they woke up to the sound of a loud boom overnight Sunday.

Palm Valley resident Katie McGinty-Schmidt took to Nextdoor, a social media site connecting neighbors, asking other residents if they heard a sound similar to the "explosion" she and her husband heard around 3:45 a.m.

"It woke me up and my husband who was up since he couldn’t sleep said it shook the entire house and sounded like an explosion," McGinty-Schmidt said.

More than a dozen residents responded to McGinty-Schmidt on the site, saying they also woke up from a loud boom in areas like Nocatee, Palm Valley and Ponte Vedra Beach.

Some residents speculated that the noise was caused by a sonic boom from the Air Force's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle that successfully landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 3:50 a.m. It has been in orbit for 780 days, breaking its own record by being in orbit for more than two years, according to the Air Force's news release.

First Coast News reached out to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Spokesperson Chuck Mulligan said deputies didn't receive any reports of a sonic boom from overnight and that the sound could be caused by anything.

