Neighbors concerns about new restaurant near Mandarin synagogue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents should expect to see a new sports grill in the Mandarin community. However, not everybody is not excited to have it.

The business would be located near a neighborhood that's home to many Jewish families. For some people who live in the area, it is a problem waiting to happen.

The neighborhood on Haley and San Jose is described as quiet. One might come across multiple Jewish families out and about. Time Out Sports Grill is a short walk from two places of worship: A synagogue and a Korean Baptist Church.

Matt Harris, the owner of Time Out, said he wants a place where people can relax and have a good time.

"I grew up across the street," Harris said. "My biggest concern when I was younger is that everything was closed by nine-o-clock."

However, Dr. Lawrence Kanter, a resident in the area, is concerned about the potential effect the restaurant will have on the area.

"The potential for an interaction in an adverse way is huge," Dr. Kanter said. "I feel like this neighborhood will be potentially destroyed."

Kanter, who is Jewish, mentioned people live in the area because they can walk to nearby synagogues. He's worried about the restaurant's customers drinking and driving and being disruptive.

To the business owner, Time Out is in line with similar restaurants.

"You look at San Jose Boulevard, you have Outback, Chilies. It's all along San Jose Boulevard, they've allowed to have a restaurant license," Harris explained.

His establishment is required to sell more food than liquor. Harris told First Coast News it had to be 51% food.

He told First Coast News he reached out to people who live in the area and listened to their concerns. Harris assured Time Out would be "the most up-to-date" building in the area and bartenders will be trained and tested daily.

"Even if I didn't own it, I'd be super excited," Harris said. "And I really can't understand it anymore. Why you wouldn't want that local sports bar - locally owned."