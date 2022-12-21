Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.

Deputies pulled over Ashley Yates, Richard Sherman and Matthew Sherman while they were driving a vehicle with a trailer at the intersection of State Road 20 and County Road 21. Yates told officials she was at her sister's house to feed the fish. However, deputies called Yates' sister and determined only her mother was meant to have access to her property. Additionally, deputies made contact with the owner of the Tree Farm Road property who said no one should have access to their home.

The property owner reported the following list of items stolen to officials: five-burner grill, plastic shelves, 11 tires, 18 pairs of cabinet doors, a red dolly, a white chest freezer, a water softener, a 50-gallon drum with hand pump, 4 gas cans, a microfiber machine, Christmas tree stand and decorations, ceiling fan, charcoal grill, a DVR, a copy machine, military memorabilia, 4 sheets of drywall, a seed spreader, miscellaneous paint, light fixtures, a black chest, a floor jack and a fuel filter.

All three of the suspects were arrested, officials said. Yates, 32, is facing charges for burglary and larceny. She was taken to Putnam County Jail where she is being held without bond for a previous probation violation.

Matthew Sherman, 34, is also facing charges for burglary and larceny. He was taken to Putnam County Jail where he is being held without bond for failure to appear on a previous charge.

Richard Sherman, 68, faces charges for burglary and larceny. He was released on $10,000 bond.