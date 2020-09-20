Neighborhoods, streets, beaches flood across the First Coast during coastal nor'easter

Here's a look at how the nor'easter has impacted different areas on the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Coastal cities and beaches across the First Coast experienced some serious flooding Sunday brought on by a coastal nor'easter.

Our weather experts say conditions are expected to improve on Tuesday. Until then, the nor'easter will produce significant coastal flooding and beach erosion along the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia Atlantic Coastal area.

Here's a look at how the nor'easter has impacted different areas on the First Coast Sunday.

The streets of downtown St. Marys took on a lot of water.

Downtown St. Augustine didn't fare much better.

The dunes of St. Augustine Beach became partially submerged.

Huguenot Memorial Park also flooded.