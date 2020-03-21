JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A neighbor says a teenage girl was struck by a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue truck Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.

JFRD spokesperson Eric Proswwimmer said, “We can’t comment…JSO is investigating.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not responded to requests for information.

Melinda Carson, who lives in Jacksonville Heights, said the girl was hit as she was chasing her dog, which had run into the street. Carson said the truck had just pulled out of Station 31, at 5527 Hillman Dr., and was headed in the direction of Jacksonville Heights Elementary School on an emergency call.

Carson said the truck was still on the scene, which was blocked off from Falcon Street and Hillman Drive to the school.