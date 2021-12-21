'I'm disgusted' | Neighbor reacts to 37-year-old woman's arrest for locking a child in closet for 25 days

The incident took place at 7025 Macbeth Road. The police report says the child appeared to be weak and emaciated when police arrived.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Macbeth Road resident is in shock after she learned a child had been handcuffed, locked in a closet and neglected for almost a month.

"I'm disgusted," Kayla Rowe, a former Macbeth Road resident, said. "I wish that I had have known so that I could have just waited for their truck to pull out of the driveway and just push my way into that dirty trailer so that I could have gotten her out."

Rowe recently moved from Macbeth Road. She lived across the street from 37-year-old Alexandra Ebey, who has been arrested and charged with child neglect.

On Dec. 14 the Jacksonville Sherriff's Office was called to 7025 Macbeth Road, in Jacksonville, to help the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) find the victim.

The report says Alexandra Ebey brought the victim out of the house where DCF observed the child. According to the report, DCF determined she needed medical attention as they noticed she had open wounds covering the length of her body and appeared weak and emaciated.

The report says she was taken to Wolfson's Children Hospital.

"What they were doing what we just found out it blows your mind you don't think that something like that could be going on across the street," Rowe said. "Knowing that was going on in the trailer right near my house."

According to the report, DCF took custody of the child and was looking for other family to temporarily place them as of Dec. 14.