Need a job? St. Marys Fire Department is hiring

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The St. Marys Fire Department is currently looking to hire for two full-time positions, according to the department.
The department says it has openings for "hardworking, motivated and dependable individuals interested in pursuing careers in the fire service!"
St. Marys is looking for a full-time firefighter. Once hired, the employee would receive the following:
- Salary range of $28,800-$34,100
- Employer-sponsored medical, dental and vision insurance
- Employer-sponsored training
- 13 paid holidays
- 140 hours of built-in overtime in addition to base salary
- Deferred benefit contribution plan
The agency is also looking to hire a full-time lieutenant. Once hired, the lieutenant would receive the following:
- Salary range of $33,800-$40,100
- Employer-sponsored medical, dental and vision insurance
- Employer-sponsored training
- 13 paid holidays
- 140 hours of built-in overtime in addition to base salary
- Deferred benefit contribution plan