Need a job? St. Marys Fire Department is hiring

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The St. Marys Fire Department is currently looking to hire for two full-time positions, according to the department.

The department says it has openings for "hardworking, motivated and dependable individuals interested in pursuing careers in the fire service!"

St. Marys is looking for a full-time firefighter. Once hired, the employee would receive the following:

Salary range of $28,800-$34,100

Employer-sponsored medical, dental and vision insurance

Employer-sponsored training

13 paid holidays

140 hours of built-in overtime in addition to base salary

Deferred benefit contribution plan

The agency is also looking to hire a full-time lieutenant. Once hired, the lieutenant would receive the following: