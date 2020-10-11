Need a free stroller? Free couch? Free clothes? The Storehouse opens in Jacksonville

The Storehouse is open to everyone.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Discounts are great, but how about free?

The Storehouse is a new spot in Jacksonville open to everyone. It's a place you can get adult clothes, kids' clothes, household items, furniture, toys and home decor — all used items — for free.

It's located near Providence School on the Southside. You cannot just show up, an appointment is required. Then you'll get directions to The Storehouse.

New Life Christian Fellowship Pastor Paul Zink II rallied folks to raise the funds to build the building. Its grand opening was Sunday, Nov. 8.

You don't need any special qualifications, but you do need to make an appointment to shop.

We will take appointments starting Nov. 9 for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To make an appointment visit www.nlcf.org/thestorehouse.