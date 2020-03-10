Nearly 800 runners gather for Black Lives Matter 5K run in downtown Jacksonville

The founder of the BLM 5K run, Tanisha Crisp, said in a news release, "It's to time to move for change and give the Black community a walk/run that will honor them."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Nearly 800 runners are participating in the inaugural Black Lives Matter 5K run in downtown Jacksonville Saturday.

First Coast News is on the scene as the runners move from the former site of the Jacksonville Landing to the Acosta and Main Street bridges.

The founder of the BLM 5K run, Tanisha Crisp, said in a news release, "It's time to move for change and give the Black community a walk/run that will honor them."

The BLM 5K donates directly to families who are "facing poverty and hardships such as racial discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault," according to the news release.

This year, the run will donate to the family of Damian Daniels, the release said. Daniels was shot and killed by San Antonio deputies during what started as a welfare check, according to reports. Daniels, a combat veteran, had struggled with a mental health illness, organizers for the 5K run said.

"Daniels was a veteran and will be very missed," the news release said. "His family is seeking justice and answers from this tragic incident. The BLM 5K team has been in close contact with Daniel's family throughout this difficult time."

Organizers say this is the first race of its kind in Florida, “goal of donating directly to black community facing poverty or other hardships such as racial discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault” @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/wSe2Waj26u — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) October 3, 2020

Runners working their way from the Landing to Acosta Bridge @fcn2go pic.twitter.com/ZV7SMrx1e9 — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) October 3, 2020