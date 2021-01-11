Nearly 800 cars pulled from St. Simons Sound

A hydrographic survey will be done Friday morning and presented to Unified Command to confirm that the EPB is clear of debris.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Golden Ray salvage crews pulled nearly 800 vehicles from the St. Simons Sound Thursday morning.

According to Tyler Jones, a spokesman for Unified Command, 790 vehicles in total were removed along with 54 pieces of loose interior decking from inside the environmental protection barrier.

The EPB was put in place to try to mitigate environmental impacts as crews worked to salvage pieces of the Golden Ray ship that capsized in the St. Simons Sound more than two years ago. The last piece was removed from the St. Simons Sound in October.

Furthermore, a hydrographic survey will be done Friday morning and presented to Unified Command to confirm that the EPB is clear of debris. If satisfied, crews will then begin removing booms and netting used to keep debris in, Jones said.