A group of nearly 300 students have been training together for months for the Donna Half Marathon, and they're finally ready for the challenge.

Most students started training at two miles starting in October, and say the initial thought of 13.1 miles was daunting.

Founder of the organization 'Marathon High', Deborah Dunham, says overcoming that feeling is liberating for the high schoolers.

“Over the season they gain confidence and self-esteem and leadership skills and teamwork,” Dunham said. “They get to be a part of this supportive environment.”

Their recent training has brought them up to 12 miles, which gives them no doubt that they're ready for the Donna Half Marathon.

“Long-distance is so much harder,” said Reginald Goodwin II, a Marathon High runner. “And you really have to learn how to control yourself. Freshman year I was struggling. And now I’m here and still struggling.”

Years of experience don’t seem to make the running easier. It’s the relationships developed that help them push one another.

“Every time I feel like I can’t go any farther they put me back on track,” said Jacari Exson, a Marathon High runner.

Patience, confidence, and perseverance are just a few of the lessons that running has taught these kids. Leaders say these are lessons that they’ll take with them outside the sport.

“Colleges won’t except people who only sprint,” said Malachar Barnes, a Marathon High runner. “But they will accept people who do longer distances for themselves.”

One of the best parts of all, these kids say, is the finish line.

“When I see the finish line, I just get a burst of adrenaline,” said Kieran McCarthy, a Marathon High runner.

“When I cross the finish line, I feel like I did it, but I want to do it again,” Goodwin II said. “The wind’s in your hair, you have your friends around. It’s a great feeling I never want to give that up.”

Marathon High currently has about 100 adult volunteers to help these kids through their journey, but it’s always looking for more.

If you’d like to volunteer, visit marathonhighfl.org