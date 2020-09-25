Nearly 23,000 without power in Clay County

According to Clay Electric Cooperative's outage map, more than 22,000 customers lost power Friday morning.

The outage map indicates 23,772 customers were affected as of 6:30 a.m., with more than 22,000 of those in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page that the power outage is causing the traffic lights at U.S. 17 and CR 220 to be out, and are urging drivers to use caution traveling through the intersection.

First Coast News is working to learn more information about what caused the outages.

🔺TRAFFIC ALERT: There is a large power outage in the Fleming Island area. The traffic lights at US 17 and Country Road... Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Friday, September 25, 2020