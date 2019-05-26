With temperatures nearing record highs this weekend, it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and how to prevent them.

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers and everyone else on the First Coast planning to spend hours outside during the Memorial Day Weekend of the following symptoms.

HEAT EXHAUSTION

Faint or dizzy feeling

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, weak pulse.

Muscle Cramps

If you notice these:

Get to a cooler, air-conditioned place

Drink water if fully-conscious

Take a cool shower or use cold compresses.

HEAT STROKE

Throbbing headache or confusion

No sweating

Body temperature over 103F

Red, hot, dry, skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, strong pulse

May lose consciousness

If you notice these symptoms:

Call 911

Move person to a cooler place

Cool using cloths or bath

Do not give the person anything to drink

National Weather Service

The CDC warns heavy too much alcohol and exertion can also lead to problems, so use moderation if you’re drinking but also if you’re exercising.

The near-record temperatures are expected to last through the Memorial Day Weekend.