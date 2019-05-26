With temperatures nearing record highs this weekend, it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and how to prevent them.
The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers and everyone else on the First Coast planning to spend hours outside during the Memorial Day Weekend of the following symptoms.
HEAT EXHAUSTION
- Faint or dizzy feeling
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale clammy skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid, weak pulse.
- Muscle Cramps
If you notice these:
- Get to a cooler, air-conditioned place
- Drink water if fully-conscious
- Take a cool shower or use cold compresses.
HEAT STROKE
- Throbbing headache or confusion
- No sweating
- Body temperature over 103F
- Red, hot, dry, skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid, strong pulse
- May lose consciousness
If you notice these symptoms:
- Call 911
- Move person to a cooler place
- Cool using cloths or bath
- Do not give the person anything to drink
National Weather Service
The CDC warns heavy too much alcohol and exertion can also lead to problems, so use moderation if you’re drinking but also if you’re exercising.
The near-record temperatures are expected to last through the Memorial Day Weekend.