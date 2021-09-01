NE Florida crews head to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

FLORIDA, USA — The Northeast Florida State Incident Management Team consisting of multiple first responders from across the First Coast headed to Louisiana Tuesday afternoon to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.
The team is made up of members from the Clay County Emergency Management Division, Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida, Nassau County Fire and Rescue, Flagler County Emergency Services, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, and St. Johns County Fire Rescue.
For two weeks, the team will provide aid on behalf of the state of Florida.
"Please keep these men and women in your thoughts, as they embark on their 14-day deployment," Clay County Emergency Management said on Facebook.