Navy veteran spreads joy with new ice cream vending machines

Navy veteran and N.C. A&T Alum Leslie Hines owns and operates the 'Coolin’ Out Ice Cream Truck'. Her business is now expanding with ice cream vending machines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ice cream is one of the most popular summer treats. Especially the kind you can find on an ice cream truck, but what if you want a taste of that summer goodness any time of the year? A Navy veteran and N.C. A&T Alum is making that possible with the expansion of her business Coolin‘ Out Ice Cream.

Fresh popcorn, candy, and slushies are just some of the great treats you can find at the Grand 18 Movie Theatre in Greensboro.

“This is a landmark for Greensboro, a lot of people they come and frequent here,” Leslie Hines said.

Ice cream is now on the list too and it’s coming from a local vendor. Hines owns and operates the Coolin’ Out Ice Cream and Treat Truck--fondly known as “Pinky”. WFMY News 2 first introduced you to her when she started the business with her five-year-old son Gracen just one year ago.

“Everybody loves ice cream, like who doesn’t like ice cream and there are so many sweet treats you know available in an ice cream truck,” Hines said.

Hines’ business is now expanding. She’s serving up something new and sweet for Greensboro moviegoers with her new PINKY’s Ice Cream Vending Machines.

“I was still getting calls and texts,” Hines said. “When is the ice cream truck coming back out? Where is Pinky? Where is Pinky? That’s when we decided hey, how can we make this to be year-round, so people don’t have to wait for those minimal summer months.”

Hines currently has five new vending machines open in various places around the Triad with three more on the way. Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Tacos, and all your favorite ice cream truck treats can be found inside.

“I feel so honored, I feel so blessed,” Hines said. “That I can join the ranks of the rest of us you know business owners, startups, the rest of us ladies, us moms, us women, you know that are answering the call.”

Serving up smiles and love throughout the year is what Hines said it’s all about.

“I am called to be a servant,” Hines said. “Share joy at a time in the world where we just need that.”