Four Navy sailors are being hailed heroes after they saved two teenage girls at Naval Station Mayport Beach in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

The sailors -- identified as Chief Petty Officer Aniahau Desha, Seaman Gaston Yescas, Petty Officer First Class Sheldon Lucius and Petty Officer Third Class Joshua Essick who are not stationed at the base -- said they heard cries for help coming from the beach.

The sailors said they noticed the two teens off the shore and quickly entered the water and swam toward them.

"We'd just sat down, and some ladies came up the beach were yelling for help, seeing that the girls were out in the waves, needing help," Desha said in an article published by the DOD. "They were in trouble, so we just ran into the water and got them."

The sailors brought the two girls back to the shore safely, but one of the girls was unresponsive.

"When we got on shore, as soon as I picked her up, I noticed that she wasn't breathing," Desha said in the article. "I checked for her pulse -- there was no pulse. So we immediately started chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth."

Both Desha and Yescas conducted CPR on the unresponsive friend until emergency rescue personnel arrived. She was revived.

“I have tried to formulate some words that would give my sincerest of gratitude and it doesn’t come," said Kelly Williams, one of the girl's mother. "There is no way to describe how thankful I am for those people being there. I’m very grateful, she is my world."

Williams said two more people responded to the scene as well: Petty Officer First Class Steven Brashear and MA3 David Tuer.

Brashear said he was one of the first five responders who also gave the teen CPR.

"As the chief was giving chest compressions, the other gentleman, the petty officer was giving the resuscitation breathes, he had to step away, so I jumped in and continued," Brashear said. “It’s very humbling to be a part of that and I was just very happy the outcome was the way it was."

