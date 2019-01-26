JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents living around Naval Air Station Jacksonville and its various flight paths will hear more aircraft noise starting Monday.

Residents also will notice increased aircraft activity at the base for about a month as the U.S. Navy conducts training for carrier-based jet fighters and other types of aircraft. The training out of NAS Jacksonville is scheduled to continue through Feb., 28. a Navy spokeswoman said.

Aircraft participating in the training currently are arriving at the station.

The training is in support of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its support ships — the guided-missile cruiser SS Leyte Gulf; and guided-missile destroyers, USS Mitcher, USS Winston S. Churchill, USS Gonzalez, USS Mason, and USS Nitze, said Kaylee Larocque, a U.S. Navy deputy public affairs officer. The Álvaro de Bazán-class Spanish navy frigate ESPS Méndez Núñez will also participate in the exercises to improve the war fighting capabilities and partnership between the two NATO countries, she said.

The training evolution is designed to integrate all the assets of the strike group, test its ability to carry out maritime operations, and assess deployability, Larocque said.

The strike group is evaluated on its performance during simulated surface and sub-surface threats, and ship movements they may encounter during a strait transit or in the vicinity of hostile waters.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is the fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy, named after the nation’s 16th president.

Noise complaints during the training can be sent to NASJAX_NOISE_COMPLAINTS@NAVY.MIL.

Teresa Stepzinski: (904) 359-4075

