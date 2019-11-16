Navy Federal customers are getting their cards declined while trying to make purchases because of a technical issue the bank is experiencing Saturday. ,

The issue is leaving customers unable to access the bank's mobile app or make transactions.

Navy Federal posted a statement to Twitter just before 6 p.m. saying it is experiencing issues with its phone lines and transactions made to accounts.

The bank said once the problem is fixed, transactions made during the system issue will be available once processing is complete.

Customers vented on Twitter saying their cards were being declined during purchases. Many said the bank should have notified customers via phone or email instead of only on social media.

First Coast News reached out to Navy Federal asking when the issue will be fixed and what caused it.

A Navy Federal spokesperson responded, saying, "Navy Federal Credit Union is experiencing an issue with transactions made to accounts. We are working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. We understand this is frustrating for our members and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.