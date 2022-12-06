Navy aviation units to undergo safety pause which includes training after 2 aircraft crashes

The Navy announced it will be pausing aviation units on June 13 to review safety practices.

SAN DIEGO — After two military aircraft accidents in one week, the U.S. Navy announced it will be conducting a safety pause on Monday, June 13 to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes.

The Navy said, "In order to maintain the readiness of our force, we must ensure the safety of our people remains one of our top priorities."

Naval units that are currently deployed will complete the safety review when they are available.

The announcement comes after five Marines were tragically killed during a training flight on June 8.

Jim Kidrick, President and CEO of the San Diego Air and Space Museum, said the safety pause also known as a, "safety stand-down," gives the military a chance to review safety protocols involved with day-to-day operations.

"One of the most common challenges we have is to ensure we never get complacent," said Kidrick. "Routine flight operations are not routine. They are very dangerous," Kidrick added.

Kidrick said this is an opportunity and a good time for the Navy to look at everything they do when it comes to safety.

"People are the most important asset that we have," Kidrick said. "It reminds us how much we care about ourselves and all of the people that work with us by our sides."

The five Marines died when their Marine Corps Osprey aircraft crashed in the Southern California desert near Glamis in Imperial County.

The Marines were identified as:

Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot.

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief.

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot.

Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief.

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief.

All five Marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station in Camp Pendleton.

As a result of recent crashes involving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, CNAF has directed all non-deployed Navy aviation units to conduct a safety pause on Jun 13 in order to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes. — flynavy (@flynavy) June 12, 2022