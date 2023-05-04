Sexual Assault Response Coordinators are seeing a rise in sexual assault cases. To victim advocates, more victims are reporting their experiences.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — April is known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Naval Station Mayport has a system in place to decrease sexual violence on military bases. This month, Naval Station Mayport signed a "Sexual Assault Prevention" proclamation. If a sailor experienced sexual assault, they are supposed to talk to a sexual assault response coordinator, or SARC. One victim advocate said they have noticed more sailors reporting their experiences. Advocates view the increase rise of reports as people comfortable speaking up.

Todd Wright is a victim advocate for sailors. His job requires him to keep his phone close because the next phone call could be from a victim.

"If someone has an assault we are normally first in line for that to talk to,"

One important requirement of a victim advocate is listening to a sailor in need. Wright said he lets the victim talk and then he would suggest services that are available to them. The Department of Defense estimates nearly 4,000 men and women in uniform experienced some form of unwanted sexual contact from 2021 to 2022. Being a victim advocate is something Petty Officer Donna Johnson takes seriously.

"I have zero tolerance for sexual assault," Johnson said.

Their reasons for becoming an advocate are similar. Both Wright and Johnson wanted to be part of a solution to what they say is an-going problem.

"Even before I was a victim advocate I felt like something needed to be done," Johnson said.

"There was a sexual assault on my first ship and I believe that wasn't handled properly," Wright explained his experience. "I said if I ever got the opportunity to actually help somebody, I would."

Part of being a victim advocate is protecting the victim from the offender. Wright said it is paramount victim's have someone to reach out to. He explained how advocates makes sure the offender isn't harassing the victim.

"We want to make sure the victim is in a nice emotional state - that they don't want to harm themselves or others," Wright said.