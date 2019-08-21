Naval Station Mayport will be hosting a job fair Thursday, where more than 26 companies will be looking to higher applicants on-site.

The job fair is open to DoD cardholders and will be held in Building 1, Room 104 of the Stark Memorial from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the companies in attendance at the event will be:

  • Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office 
  • Epsilon
  • Naval Air Station Jacksonville Hospital 
  • River City Security 
  •  Ameri-Force 
  •  ADT 
  • KBR
  • BAE Systems 
  • One Call 
  • American Builder Supply 
  • Maximus
  • BTG 
  • Crowley
  • Bank of America 
  • Wells Fargo
  • Starbucks
  • Comcast 
  • St. Vincent Healthcare
  • Kelly Services
  • Jacksonville Housing Authority
  • Career Source
  • O2O 
  • HBI 
  • Florida Employment Support Program 
  • Microsoft 
  • USO Pathfinder

For more information on the event, contact FFSC Mayport at 904-270-6600.