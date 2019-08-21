Naval Station Mayport will be hosting a job fair Thursday, where more than 26 companies will be looking to higher applicants on-site.

The job fair is open to DoD cardholders and will be held in Building 1, Room 104 of the Stark Memorial from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the companies in attendance at the event will be:

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Epsilon

Naval Air Station Jacksonville Hospital

River City Security

Ameri-Force

ADT

KBR

BAE Systems

One Call

American Builder Supply

Maximus

BTG

Crowley

Bank of America

Wells Fargo

Starbucks

Comcast

St. Vincent Healthcare

Kelly Services

Jacksonville Housing Authority

Career Source

O2O

HBI

Florida Employment Support Program

Microsoft

USO Pathfinder

For more information on the event, contact FFSC Mayport at 904-270-6600.