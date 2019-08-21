Naval Station Mayport will be hosting a job fair Thursday, where more than 26 companies will be looking to higher applicants on-site.
The job fair is open to DoD cardholders and will be held in Building 1, Room 104 of the Stark Memorial from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Some of the companies in attendance at the event will be:
- Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
- Epsilon
- Naval Air Station Jacksonville Hospital
- River City Security
- Ameri-Force
- ADT
- KBR
- BAE Systems
- One Call
- American Builder Supply
- Maximus
- BTG
- Crowley
- Bank of America
- Wells Fargo
- Starbucks
- Comcast
- St. Vincent Healthcare
- Kelly Services
- Jacksonville Housing Authority
- Career Source
- O2O
- HBI
- Florida Employment Support Program
- Microsoft
- USO Pathfinder
For more information on the event, contact FFSC Mayport at 904-270-6600.